India's New Gaming Bill: A Step Towards Safe and Regulated Online Play

India enacts the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, aiming to safeguard society from the harmful effects of online money games while fostering e-sports and online social games. Passed amid political opposition, the Bill underscores a commitment to transform India into a gaming and innovation hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legislative move, India's Parliament approved the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, aimed at curbing the adverse impacts of online money games. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the legislation's dual focus: protecting society and promoting e-sports and online social games.

This Bill represents the government's unwavering determination to establish India as a burgeoning center for gaming, innovation, and creativity. Despite opposition protests, the Rajya Sabha confirmed the Bill, which prioritizes the growth of e-sports and social games while labeling online money gaming as a public health risk.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the extensive consultation with the gaming industry over three years, leading to the Bill's formulation. The 2025 Monsoon Session of Parliament saw the Bill's passage as it concluded on Thursday, signifying a new regulatory era for India's gaming sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

