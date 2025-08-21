Left Menu

Vijay's Critique: TVK-BJP Showdown Ignites Tamil Nadu Politics

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay criticized the BJP and AIADMK at a rally in Madurai, calling them a 'slave alliance' and asserting that his party will be a formidable opponent in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. BJP leaders fired back, dismissing Vijay's speech as 'empty' and 'nonsense.'

In a fiery political rally held in Madurai, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay vehemently criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), labeling them as part of a 'slave alliance.' Vijay asserted that his party would serve as a strong contender in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Former Telangana Governor and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan hit back at Vijay, describing his speech as 'empty' and suggesting that his remarks highlight the growing influence of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. Soundararajan emphasized the inclusive development agenda of the BJP and condemned Vijay's portrayal of the party.

BJP leader H Raja went a step further, calling Vijay a 'fascist' and his comments 'nonsense,' questioning his authority to seek votes in Tamil Nadu. The political tension is building as Vijay declared the BJP as TVK's ideological adversary, while the incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) remains their political rival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

