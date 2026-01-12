Left Menu

Vijayabhaskar Revives Karur Campaign Amid Political Tensions

Former state minister M R Vijayabhaskar has launched his campaign in Karur for the 2026 Assembly election. After losing to DMK's V Senthil Balaji in 2021, Vijayabhaskar is determined to reclaim victory. The AIADMK has been focusing on political issues in Karur, including corruption charges against Balaji.

In a move marking the early start of his 2026 Assembly election campaign, former state minister M R Vijayabhaskar has commenced canvassing efforts in the Karur constituency. This step comes after his previous election defeat to DMK's V Senthil Balaji.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami conducted interviews today in Chennai, focusing on selecting strong candidates for the upcoming polls. Vijayabhaskar, serving as the AIADMK district secretary for Karur, is actively engaging with citizens, advocating the 'Two Leaves' party symbol.

Karur has been a battleground for significant political contention, notably with previous corruption charges targeting Balaji. The region caught national media attention due to a tragic stampede during a rally in September last year, further intensifying the political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

