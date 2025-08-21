Exposed: Electricity Billing Blunder in Himachal Pradesh

An error in electricity billing has sparked controversy in Himachal Pradesh, as Congress MLA R S Bali disputes an invoice of Rs 6.78 lakh issued to him. Bali suspects either an administrative error or a potential conspiracy.

During a Himachal Pradesh Assembly session, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed the discrepancies, clarifying that mistaken arrear additions were to blame for the inflated bills. He assured that the figure was meant to be Rs 2.98 lakh, not Rs 6.78 lakh, and promised consequences for any responsible officials.

Bali further highlighted inaccuracies in the billing data placed in the state assembly and noted that his official residence billing timeline was inconsistent. As concerns grow, transparency and accountability in billing practices come into sharp focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)