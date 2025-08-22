Revival in India-China Relations: A Delicate Diplomatic Dance

In a hopeful turn of events, former Army chief Gen M M Naravane (retd) indicated that the strained ties between India and China are on a path to recovery. Recent political, diplomatic, and military dialogues aim to bolster the relationship.

With key figures like Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaging in talks with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and others, both sides are poised to explore new avenues of peace and collaboration. This comes as a much-needed resolution after the 2020 Galwan Valley incident.

There is a renewed focus on boundary issues, urging diplomatic discussions that hope to overcome historical discord. As the two most populous nations work towards reconciliation, the global community watches eagerly for improved relations, which could have wide-reaching implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)