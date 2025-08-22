Left Menu

Federal Reserve Tensions: Probe into Governor Lisa Cook Unfolds Amid Political Climate

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, urging her removal amid allegations of mortgage fraud. This probe is part of a broader attempt to influence the Fed by President Trump. Cook, the first Black woman governor, faces accusations from U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 02:25 IST
Federal Reserve Tensions: Probe into Governor Lisa Cook Unfolds Amid Political Climate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department has initiated an investigation into Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook concerning allegations related to mortgage fraud, according to Bloomberg News. A senior official has encouraged Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to remove Cook from her position immediately.

Ed Martin, who has previously investigated public figures like Senator Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James, informed Powell of the investigation's necessity. Despite the push for her removal, Cook has stated she will not succumb to these pressures and is committed to addressing any legitimate inquiries about her financial history.

The investigation and the call for Cook's removal reflect President Trump's broader strategy to exert greater influence over the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, international central bankers are convening at the Jackson Hole symposium, where economic outlooks and interest rate directions are under discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025