Taiwan's Quest: Balancing Threats and Defense Budgets

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te aims to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2030, responding to Chinese pressures and aligning with U.S. expectations. The move reflects Taiwan's commitment to national security amidst rising regional tensions and seeks cooperation with international allies on weapons development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:23 IST
Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te, announced a goal to elevate defense spending to 5% of the nation's GDP by 2030. This ambitious target follows U.S. encouragement and intends to fortify the island's military budget amidst increasing pressures from neighboring China.

The government's proposed defense budget for next year is set at 3.32% of GDP, incorporating coast guard expenses, adopting a 'NATO model,' according to Premier Cho Jung-tai. This is a strategic response to China's escalated military and political challenge, as China sees Taiwan as its own territory—a claim firmly rejected by Taipei.

President Lai emphasized the importance of safeguarding democracy and human rights while fostering international alliances in weapon development, despite lacking detailed plans. Notably, the U.S. remains Taiwan's primary arms supplier, notwithstanding the absence of formal diplomatic relations.

