Countdown to Sanctions: Iran's Last-Ditch Diplomatic Effort

Iran's foreign minister plans a call with his European counterparts to avert UN sanctions over its nuclear program. This follows Iran cutting ties with the IAEA after the Iran-Israel conflict. The 'snapback' sanctions deadline looms, with a lack of agreement worsening EU-Iran relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:29 IST
With a critical deadline fast approaching, Iran announced on Friday that its foreign minister would engage in a phone call with officials from France, Germany, and the UK to prevent United Nations sanctions from being reinstated due to Tehran's contentious nuclear program.

Scheduled for Friday, the conversation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi aims to address threats from the three European nations to trigger the sanctions mechanism, known as "snapback," as part of the 2015 nuclear deal. EU's chief diplomat will participate in this diplomatic effort, according to the IRNA news agency.

The urgency comes amid growing EU concerns following Tehran's suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency post the June conflict with Israel. As Iran remains the sole non-nuclear-armed nation enriching uranium to near weapons-grade levels, the push for compliance raises tensions ahead of the 'snapback' expiration in October, a looming deadline for diplomatic resolutions.

