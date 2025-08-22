Karnataka CM Blames 'Mass Hysteria' for Stadium Stampede

In a heated assembly discussion, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the blame on 'mass hysteria' for the tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives. He highlighted how celebrations following an IPL match victory by RCB led to heightened emotions, which ultimately resulted in the chaos.

The Chief Minister also recalled historical instances of stampedes in BJP-ruled states, mentioning specific incidents like the 2008 Naina Devi and Jodhpur disasters, the Ratangarh stampede in 2013, and the recent Prayagraj stampede during Kumbh Mela. He sought to redirect the focus from political accountability to societal reactions and pressure.

Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the Bengaluru tragedy, emphasizing it as an unprecedented event in his political career. He also reflected on how public expectations can sometimes dictate actions in a democracy, citing his presence at RCB's victory celebration as an example.

(With inputs from agencies.)