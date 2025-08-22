Left Menu

Karnataka CM Blames 'Mass Hysteria' for Stadium Stampede

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attributes mass hysteria and not political governance as the cause of a tragic stampede in Bengaluru, while referencing 20 past stampedes in BJP-ruled states. He highlights how RCB's IPL victory led to elevated emotions, resulting in the devastating incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated assembly discussion, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the blame on 'mass hysteria' for the tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives. He highlighted how celebrations following an IPL match victory by RCB led to heightened emotions, which ultimately resulted in the chaos.

The Chief Minister also recalled historical instances of stampedes in BJP-ruled states, mentioning specific incidents like the 2008 Naina Devi and Jodhpur disasters, the Ratangarh stampede in 2013, and the recent Prayagraj stampede during Kumbh Mela. He sought to redirect the focus from political accountability to societal reactions and pressure.

Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the Bengaluru tragedy, emphasizing it as an unprecedented event in his political career. He also reflected on how public expectations can sometimes dictate actions in a democracy, citing his presence at RCB's victory celebration as an example.

(With inputs from agencies.)

