Thaksin Shinawatra Acquitted of Royal Defamation: A Political Drama

On Friday, Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was cleared of a royal defamation charge, which could have imprisoned him for up to 15 years. Thaksin, who attended the proceedings, personally announced the verdict, succinctly summarizing it as "Dismissal." The acquittal was later corroborated by both his lawyer, Winyat Chatmontree, and the Bangkok Criminal Court.

The charge pertained to a lese majeste law that is notoriously stringent, penalizing offenders with sentences ranging from three to 15 years. The law has increasingly been leveraged against government critics in Thailand, according to the legal aid group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, which reports over 270 individuals charged since 2020.

The court, after examining the evidence, concluded that the prosecution's account lacked context and clarity, particularly failing to specifically reference the then-King Bhumibol Adulyadej. It also acknowledged potential political bias from witnesses opposed to Thaksin, as they had participated in protests against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)