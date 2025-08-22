YSRCP's Alleged Political Facade Uncovered by Congress' Sharmila

In a scathing critique, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila targeted the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for allegedly aligning itself with the BJP. Sharmila accused YSRCP of clandestine collusion with the BJP, as evidenced by their support for NDA's Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan.

Sharmila claims YSRCP's actions betray the Telugu people, as the party seems to present a façade of opposition in Andhra Pradesh while being compliant in the national sphere. She criticized YSRCP for supporting a candidate from the NDA, decisive proof, she alleges, of their covert alliance with the central government.

The Congress leader further alleged that YSRCP's silence on critical issues, like the Manipur violence and Godhra riots, highlights their alignment with BJP while attacking opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi. As the debate over allegiances continues, YSRCP has yet to respond to these accusations.

