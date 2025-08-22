Left Menu

YSRCP's Alleged Political Facade Uncovered by Congress' Sharmila

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of secretly supporting the BJP by endorsing NDA's Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan. She called YSRCP 'BJP's B-team' and questioned their loyalty to the Telugu people, citing this as a betrayal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:23 IST
YSRCP's Alleged Political Facade Uncovered by Congress' Sharmila
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila targeted the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for allegedly aligning itself with the BJP. Sharmila accused YSRCP of clandestine collusion with the BJP, as evidenced by their support for NDA's Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan.

Sharmila claims YSRCP's actions betray the Telugu people, as the party seems to present a façade of opposition in Andhra Pradesh while being compliant in the national sphere. She criticized YSRCP for supporting a candidate from the NDA, decisive proof, she alleges, of their covert alliance with the central government.

The Congress leader further alleged that YSRCP's silence on critical issues, like the Manipur violence and Godhra riots, highlights their alignment with BJP while attacking opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi. As the debate over allegiances continues, YSRCP has yet to respond to these accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025