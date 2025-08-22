PM Modi Criticizes Opposition, Highlights Bihar's Development Under NDA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the opposition during a rally in Bihar's Gaya Ji, labeling them as corrupt. He particularly criticized the rule of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, describing their governance in Bihar as an 'era of darkness.'

He reminded the audience of the conditions under RJD's rule, referencing the 'lantern' symbol and accusing them of neglecting education and employment, which pushed generations to migrate. Modi also targeted Congress, recalling a chief minister's alleged discriminatory comments against Biharis.

The PM defended the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill and portrayed it as necessary for holding leaders accountable. He criticized those opposing the bill, tying it to recent controversies involving political leaders. The rally takes place ahead of pending Bihar assembly elections, set to occur later in the year.

