Opposition Stands Firm Against NDA's Vice-Presidential Pick

Amid rising political tensions, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar disclosed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought his support for the NDA's vice-presidential candidate, CP Radhakrishnan. However, Pawar firmly refused, citing unbridgeable ideological differences.

Addressing reporters, Pawar emphasized the opposition's united stance behind their candidate, B Sudarshan Reddy. Despite having fewer numbers compared to the NDA, the opposition remains confident in its strategy. "All Opposition votes will go to Reddy. We're not expecting any surprises," Pawar pointed out.

The decision comes amid recollections of past political disputes involving Radhakrishnan, particularly a controversial incident during his tenure as Jharkhand's governor. Pawar criticized the situation as a misuse of power, solidifying his opposition to Fadnavis's request, despite additional appeals from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to secure ally Uddhav Thackeray's support. The election for the vice-presidential post is slated for September 9.