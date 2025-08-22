Opposition Stands Firm Against NDA's Vice-Presidential Pick

Left Menu

Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) president, declined Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's request to support NDA’s vice-presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan. Pawar confirmed opposition's backing of candidate B Sudarshan Reddy. The opposition aims to consolidate votes despite fewer numbers, opposing Radhakrishnan’s nomination due to ideological differences.

22-08-2025
Amid rising political tensions, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar disclosed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought his support for the NDA's vice-presidential candidate, CP Radhakrishnan. However, Pawar firmly refused, citing unbridgeable ideological differences.

Addressing reporters, Pawar emphasized the opposition's united stance behind their candidate, B Sudarshan Reddy. Despite having fewer numbers compared to the NDA, the opposition remains confident in its strategy. "All Opposition votes will go to Reddy. We're not expecting any surprises," Pawar pointed out.

The decision comes amid recollections of past political disputes involving Radhakrishnan, particularly a controversial incident during his tenure as Jharkhand's governor. Pawar criticized the situation as a misuse of power, solidifying his opposition to Fadnavis's request, despite additional appeals from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to secure ally Uddhav Thackeray's support. The election for the vice-presidential post is slated for September 9.

