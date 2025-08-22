Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Rejects Support for NDA VP Nominee, Citing Ideological Clash

NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar has declined Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' request to back NDA's VP nominee CP Radhakrishnan, citing ideological differences and past power misuse. While Uddhav Thackeray may consider the request, Pawar remains committed to supporting the Opposition's candidate in the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:13 IST
Sharad Pawar Rejects Support for NDA VP Nominee, Citing Ideological Clash
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Nationalist Congress Party-Socialist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) leader Sharad Pawar declared on Friday that he would not support the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan. At a press briefing, Pawar emphasized that Radhakrishnan's candidacy does not align with his party's ideology.

Pawar's decision comes in response to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' outreach to secure support for Radhakrishnan, who currently serves as the Governor of Maharashtra. The NCP-SCP chief cited past incidents, alleging that Radhakrishnan misused his power as the Governor of Jharkhand during the 2024 arrest of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

The political scenario remains fluid, as CM Fadnavis has also sought support from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. While Thackeray showed willingness to consider the request, Sharad Pawar reaffirmed his commitment to backing the Opposition's nominee for the Vice Presidential post.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

 Nepal
2
E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

 India
3
Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

 India
4
Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025