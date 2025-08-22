Sharad Pawar Rejects Support for NDA VP Nominee, Citing Ideological Clash

In a significant political move, Nationalist Congress Party-Socialist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) leader Sharad Pawar declared on Friday that he would not support the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan. At a press briefing, Pawar emphasized that Radhakrishnan's candidacy does not align with his party's ideology.

Pawar's decision comes in response to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' outreach to secure support for Radhakrishnan, who currently serves as the Governor of Maharashtra. The NCP-SCP chief cited past incidents, alleging that Radhakrishnan misused his power as the Governor of Jharkhand during the 2024 arrest of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

The political scenario remains fluid, as CM Fadnavis has also sought support from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. While Thackeray showed willingness to consider the request, Sharad Pawar reaffirmed his commitment to backing the Opposition's nominee for the Vice Presidential post.

(With inputs from agencies.)