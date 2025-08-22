Trump's Media Rant: Praises CBS, Criticizes Comcast

In a scathing remark, President Donald Trump criticized Comcast and its cable news network MSNBC for what he perceives as unfair coverage of his administration. Trump commented on a potential name change for MSNBC to MS NOW, suggesting that it reflects the network's embarrassment and a move away from its NBC ties.

Switching his focus to CBS, Trump showered praise on the network's new owner, tech entrepreneur David Ellison, whom he described as a 'great man.' The President expressed his belief that Ellison will steer CBS in the right direction following the recent acquisition.

The comments highlight Trump's ongoing critique of media outlets while commending individuals he holds in high regard, underscoring his often contentious relationship with the press.

(With inputs from agencies.)