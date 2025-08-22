Left Menu

Trump's Bid for Control: Facing Off with Fed Governor Lisa Cook

U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook if she doesn't resign, as he seeks greater control over the central bank. Cook, one of three Biden appointees on the board, vows to remain despite allegations regarding her financial affairs, which she is reviewing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 20:39 IST
Trump's Bid for Control: Facing Off with Fed Governor Lisa Cook
Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified his efforts to gain influence over the Federal Reserve by asserting that he would dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook if she refuses to resign. The president made this declaration during a visit to a museum in Washington, emphasizing his determination to reshape the central bank.

Governor Cook, known for being the first Black female member of the Fed board, has rejected Trump's demand, stating she won't be coerced into stepping down. Trump's call for her resignation came amid allegations related to her mortgages in Michigan and Georgia. Cook responded by saying she was addressing concerns about her financial history with accurate information.

Cook stands as one of the three Fed governors appointed by President Joe Biden, whose terms go beyond Trump's current presidency, thereby complicating Trump's strategy to appoint a majority on the Board of Governors. To further amplify complications, two of the remaining six board members were appointed by Trump himself. Trump has also been a vocal critic of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, particularly over issues concerning benchmark interest rates and renovation costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

 United States
2
Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

 Global
3
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
4
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025