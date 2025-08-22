Powell Signals Possible Rate Cut Amid Economic Uncertainty

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday indicated a possible interest rate reduction at the upcoming central bank meeting, acknowledging risks in the job market and inflationary pressures from tariffs.

Powell stopped short of committing to a cut, emphasizing the need for cautious policy adjustments amid a balanced yet fragile labor market.

His remarks prompted U.S. stocks to rise and increased the probability of a September rate cut, while President Trump ramped up his campaign for immediate rate slashing and personnel changes within the Fed.

(With inputs from agencies.)