Left Menu

Canada Eases Tariffs to Rekindle U.S. Trade Talks

Canada is set to announce the removal of several retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods to revive trade negotiations. Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to address the press, while maintaining tariffs on autos, steel, and aluminum. The move aims to strengthen economic ties amidst political and economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:21 IST
Canada Eases Tariffs to Rekindle U.S. Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada is preparing to lift multiple retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods this Friday in a move aimed at restarting halted trade discussions, according to a well-informed source. However, tariffs on automobiles, steel, and aluminum will remain, the source added, due to the ongoing sensitivity of the situation.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who was elected on a promise to stand firm against U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, will address the media at noon Eastern Time. The update has boosted the Canadian dollar, which rose by 0.5% to stand at C$1.3837 against the U.S. dollar, equivalent to 72.27 U.S. cents, by late morning.

The decision to ease some tariffs marks a diplomatic shift as Carney seeks to balance economic imperatives with political considerations, given his Liberal minority government and reliance on opposition parties. The Conservative opposition has criticized him for adopting a softened stance towards the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

 United States
2
Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

 Global
3
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
4
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025