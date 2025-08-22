Amit Shah Criticizes DMK and Predicts NDA Victory in Tamil Nadu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a verbal assault against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of engaging in 'black deeds' and labeling the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government as the 'most corrupt'. Shah's comments were made in response to opposition protests regarding the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill presented by the Centre in Parliament.

Addressing the 'Booth Karyakarta Sammelan' in Tirunelveli, Shah affirmed that the bill mandates resignation from government posts if a Prime Minister or Chief Minister is imprisoned. He criticized DMK leaders for not resigning during their jail time. Shah also voiced confidence in an NDA-led government forming in Tamil Nadu, noting considerable voter support in previous elections.

Furthermore, Shah extolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contributions to Tamil culture. He mentioned NDA's Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, forecasting his potential ascension as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Highlighting Modi's recognition of Tamil Nadu's cultural heritage, he recalled past honors awarded by the NDA, such as APJ Abdul Kalam's presidency. Looking ahead, the Election Commission has confirmed the Vice Presidential election for September 9, to fill the vacancy left by Jagdeep Dhankhar.

