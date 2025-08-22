Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Guardian Minister Appointment in Nashik

Girish Mahajan, Maharashtra minister, advocates for swift appointment of a guardian minister in Nashik to enhance administrative efficiency. This decision, pending for Nashik and Raigad, is a contentious issue within the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance. Mahajan remains supportive of senior minister Chhagan Bhujbal's involvement in district affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan has called for the prompt appointment of a guardian minister for Nashik district, aiming to streamline the district's administrative operations. Mahajan emphasized the urgent need for this decision, which is currently being discussed among the chief minister and deputy chief ministers.

Speaking to reporters in Nashik, Mahajan highlighted that the delayed appointment affects efficient governance, insisting that it would facilitate smoother issuance of directives. He also acknowledged senior cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal's recent review meeting in Nashik, stating that he welcomes Bhujbal's contributions and guidance.

Mahajan pointed out that Nashik and Raigad are the only districts awaiting such an appointment, with the issue stirring tensions within the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition as various leaders express interest in the coveted position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

