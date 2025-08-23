Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: U.S. and South Korea Forge Ahead

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun to discuss burden sharing and fair trade, ahead of a summit between Presidents Trump and Lee Jae Myung. Their talks focused on enhancing deterrence in the Indo-Pacific and revitalizing trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-08-2025 04:11 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 04:11 IST
Strengthening Ties: U.S. and South Korea Forge Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a pivotal meeting with South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun, in Washington on Friday. The encounter, reported by the U.S. Department of State, aimed to discuss key issues of burden sharing and fair trade prior to a summit of national leaders on Monday.

Anticipation builds as U.S. President Donald Trump is set to welcome South Korean President Lee Jae Myung for the high-level talks. Rubio and Cho's dialogue was described as centered on a progressive agenda, aiming to bolster deterrence in the Indo-Pacific and invigorate American manufacturing.

The State Department's principal deputy spokesperson, Tommy Pigott, emphasized the focus on increasing mutual burden sharing, restoring fairness in trade relations, and advocating for reciprocity between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Hoshiarpur: CM Announces Aid After Deadly LPG Tanker Explosion

Tragedy in Hoshiarpur: CM Announces Aid After Deadly LPG Tanker Explosion

 India
2
India Slashes Minimum Export Price for Natural Honey to Boost Global Competitiveness

India Slashes Minimum Export Price for Natural Honey to Boost Global Competi...

 India
3
SCWLA Condemns Justice Katju's Remarks, Demands Apology

SCWLA Condemns Justice Katju's Remarks, Demands Apology

 India
4
RJD Leaders Cry Foul Over FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav

RJD Leaders Cry Foul Over FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025