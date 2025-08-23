Political Titans Mourn Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy's Passing

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and opposition figure YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed their heartfelt condolences on Saturday following the death of former CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy.

Reddy passed away on Friday night while receiving treatment in a Hyderabad hospital for an illness, leaving a legacy as a stalwart in the political landscape of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu, remembering Reddy's dedication to public service and political growth, expressed his sorrow on X. Similarly, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lauded Reddy's contributions as a leading communist figure, underlining his impactful political journey.

