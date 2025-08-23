Left Menu

Political Titans Mourn Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy's Passing

Andhra Pradesh leaders, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressed their condolences for the passing of Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, former CPI general secretary. Reddy, a prominent communist leader, passed away due to illness in Hyderabad. Both leaders highlighted his significant contributions to politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-08-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 11:05 IST
Political Titans Mourn Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy's Passing
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and opposition figure YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed their heartfelt condolences on Saturday following the death of former CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy.

Reddy passed away on Friday night while receiving treatment in a Hyderabad hospital for an illness, leaving a legacy as a stalwart in the political landscape of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu, remembering Reddy's dedication to public service and political growth, expressed his sorrow on X. Similarly, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lauded Reddy's contributions as a leading communist figure, underlining his impactful political journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Hoshiarpur: CM Announces Aid After Deadly LPG Tanker Explosion

Tragedy in Hoshiarpur: CM Announces Aid After Deadly LPG Tanker Explosion

 India
2
India Slashes Minimum Export Price for Natural Honey to Boost Global Competitiveness

India Slashes Minimum Export Price for Natural Honey to Boost Global Competi...

 India
3
SCWLA Condemns Justice Katju's Remarks, Demands Apology

SCWLA Condemns Justice Katju's Remarks, Demands Apology

 India
4
RJD Leaders Cry Foul Over FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav

RJD Leaders Cry Foul Over FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025