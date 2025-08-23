Chaos in Lok Sabha: Trinamool Congress Accuses Union Minister of Aggression

Trinamool Congress leaders have lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu of pushing Murshidabad MP Abu Taher Khan. The alleged incident took place during a tumultuous session on Wednesday when bills concerning jailed ministers were introduced.

The formal complaint, dated August 21, was penned by TMC Lok Sabha Deputy Leader Satabdi Roy and MP Mahua Moitra. The lawmakers claim that Khan was forcefully pushed without provocation close to the Well of the House. The session witnessed TMC MPs protesting vehemently, with torn bills and attempts to charge the Home Minister, Amit Shah.

The TMC leaders emphasized their duty to protest against the Constitution (One Hundred and Twentieth) Amendment Bill, 2025, citing undue bypassing of parliamentary norms. They further alleged that Bittu's aggression left them feeling unsafe, urging the Speaker to ensure accountability. The episode highlights increasing tensions between the government and opposition in India's legislative proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)