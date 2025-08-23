Bengal's Political Gamble: Bhabanipur and Nandigram Under Siege

The political stage in West Bengal is heating up with opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari setting his sights on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's constituency, Bhabanipur. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is intensifying its efforts in Nandigram, Adhikari's stronghold.

BJP insiders reveal that Adhikari has initiated a 'special survey' in Bhabanipur to strategize booth-level strengths and weaknesses, challenging Banerjee's dominance ahead of the upcoming elections. A senior BJP functionary emphasized Adhikari's resolve to deny Banerjee an easy win, suggesting the setup of a dedicated office in her constituency.

The TMC, under leaders like Abhishek Banerjee, steadily strategizes in Nandigram, where Mamata's face-off with Adhikari in 2021 ended in a narrow defeat. In what is becoming a symbolic political duel, both factions seek to assert strength in their opponent's territories before the high-stakes elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)