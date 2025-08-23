Left Menu

Bengal's Political Gamble: Bhabanipur and Nandigram Under Siege

The political climate in West Bengal intensifies as Suvendu Adhikari targets Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s stronghold in Bhabanipur, while the TMC ramps up its efforts in Adhikari’s bastion, Nandigram. Both parties strategize and prepare for a battle that symbolizes a greater confrontation ahead of the assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:44 IST
Bengal's Political Gamble: Bhabanipur and Nandigram Under Siege
  • Country:
  • India

The political stage in West Bengal is heating up with opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari setting his sights on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's constituency, Bhabanipur. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is intensifying its efforts in Nandigram, Adhikari's stronghold.

BJP insiders reveal that Adhikari has initiated a 'special survey' in Bhabanipur to strategize booth-level strengths and weaknesses, challenging Banerjee's dominance ahead of the upcoming elections. A senior BJP functionary emphasized Adhikari's resolve to deny Banerjee an easy win, suggesting the setup of a dedicated office in her constituency.

The TMC, under leaders like Abhishek Banerjee, steadily strategizes in Nandigram, where Mamata's face-off with Adhikari in 2021 ended in a narrow defeat. In what is becoming a symbolic political duel, both factions seek to assert strength in their opponent's territories before the high-stakes elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025