Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition's vice presidential candidate, contrasts his liberal democratic views against his rival C P Radhakrishnan's RSS ideology. He emphasizes that the contest represents differing ideologies rather than a regional divide. Reddy seeks MPs' support for the upcoming vice presidential election on September 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 20:14 IST
B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition's vice presidential candidate, has openly challenged the ideological stance of his adversary, NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan. Reddy characterized Radhakrishnan as an archetypal RSS supporter, while declaring himself a liberal constitutional democrat who staunchly opposes RSS principles.

The former Supreme Court judge dismissed any notions of a regional conflict, stating, "It is a contest representing two different ideologies." Reddy reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive governance, emphasizing that the election is not a South versus North issue but a competition of principles.

Reddy intends to appeal to MPs for their votes, emphasizing the election's basis on individual parliamentary support rather than political party alignment. The election, triggered by Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, is set for September 9.

