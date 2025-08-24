Ajit Pawar Criticizes Opposition for 'Non-Issues'
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar criticizes Opposition for focusing on 'non-issues' like India-Pakistan cricket, urging them to address real concerns like heavy rains and traffic congestion. He dismissed allegations of vote theft, branding them as attempts to create a fake narrative without substance.
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took a swipe at Opposition leaders for concentrating on insignificant matters like the India-Pakistan cricket match instead of real issues such as crop losses from heavy rains and traffic woes.
Pawar specifically addressed Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's criticism regarding the Union government's decision to let India face Pakistan in the Asia Cup amid terror-related concerns in Pahalgam.
Emphasizing the need to prioritize pressing concerns, Pawar described allegations of vote theft as attempts by the Opposition to establish a false narrative, after data misrepresented to them was acknowledged as incorrect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
