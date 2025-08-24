Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Criticizes Opposition for 'Non-Issues'

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar criticizes Opposition for focusing on 'non-issues' like India-Pakistan cricket, urging them to address real concerns like heavy rains and traffic congestion. He dismissed allegations of vote theft, branding them as attempts to create a fake narrative without substance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-08-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 09:52 IST
Ajit Pawar Criticizes Opposition for 'Non-Issues'
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took a swipe at Opposition leaders for concentrating on insignificant matters like the India-Pakistan cricket match instead of real issues such as crop losses from heavy rains and traffic woes.

Pawar specifically addressed Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's criticism regarding the Union government's decision to let India face Pakistan in the Asia Cup amid terror-related concerns in Pahalgam.

Emphasizing the need to prioritize pressing concerns, Pawar described allegations of vote theft as attempts by the Opposition to establish a false narrative, after data misrepresented to them was acknowledged as incorrect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Fire: Teacher's Note Points to Harassment

Tragic Fire: Teacher's Note Points to Harassment

 India
2
KFin Technologies Settles Regulatory Case with Sebi

KFin Technologies Settles Regulatory Case with Sebi

 India
3
BJP Slams Congress over 'Anti-Women' Remarks by Jitu Patwari

BJP Slams Congress over 'Anti-Women' Remarks by Jitu Patwari

 India
4
Controversy Erupts Over Policeman's Remarks on Late-Night Dog Feeding in Chennai

Controversy Erupts Over Policeman's Remarks on Late-Night Dog Feeding in Che...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025