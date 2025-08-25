Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Government Over Handling of SSC Aspirants' Protest

The Congress has criticized the Modi government's handling of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants' protests at Ramlila Maidan. Rahul Gandhi accused the government of being unconcerned about youth due to corrupt electoral practices. Police denied claims of a 'lathi charge' on demonstrators despite allegations of excessive force.

Updated: 25-08-2025 11:57 IST
Congress Criticizes Government Over Handling of SSC Aspirants' Protest
On Monday, the Congress party criticized the central government's response to the protests by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants at Ramlila Maidan. The party accused the Modi administration of being indifferent to the future of the nation's youth.

Rahul Gandhi condemned the alleged use of force against peaceful protestors, asserting that the government's lack of concern stems from its alleged fraudulent electoral practices. He emphasized the need for youth to fight back against perceived injustices.

The Delhi Police refuted the allegations of a 'lathi charge,' stating that no such incident took place, even as the protests highlighted ongoing grievances with the examination process, including remote exam locations and technical failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

