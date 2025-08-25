Congress Criticizes Government Over Handling of SSC Aspirants' Protest

On Monday, the Congress party criticized the central government's response to the protests by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants at Ramlila Maidan. The party accused the Modi administration of being indifferent to the future of the nation's youth.

Rahul Gandhi condemned the alleged use of force against peaceful protestors, asserting that the government's lack of concern stems from its alleged fraudulent electoral practices. He emphasized the need for youth to fight back against perceived injustices.

The Delhi Police refuted the allegations of a 'lathi charge,' stating that no such incident took place, even as the protests highlighted ongoing grievances with the examination process, including remote exam locations and technical failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)