Political Firestorm: Congress Clashes with Amit Shah Over Controversial Amendment Bill

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel criticized Union Minister Amit Shah regarding the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill, labeling it as a potential tool for police misuse. Baghel claims it strengthens bureaucracy while weakening elected representatives, while Shah accuses Congress of hypocrisy and refers to past controversies for context.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 12:04 IST
Political Firestorm: Congress Clashes with Amit Shah Over Controversial Amendment Bill
Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange of words, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has challenged Union Minister Amit Shah following the introduction of the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025. Baghel accused Shah of hypocrisy, alleging that the bill serves as a 'weapon' for police officers against public representatives.

Pointing out procedural lapses, Baghel criticized the hastily presented bill, which he argues infringes on public representatives by empowering law enforcement excessively. According to Baghel, the legislation could see representatives jailed for extended periods without bail, reversing the balance of power between elected officials and bureaucrats.

In defense, Amit Shah pointed to Congress's alleged double standards, recalling their past support for RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. Shah cited a 2013 UPA attempt to safeguard MPs and MLAs convicted of crimes from disqualification, contrasting it with the current opposition's stand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

