Left Menu

Constitution 130th Amendment Sparks Fiery Debate in Parliament

Congress' Manickam Tagore criticizes Union Home Minister Amit Shah for backing the controversial Constitution 130th Amendment Bill, 2025, labeling Shah's morality comments as hypocritical. The bill proposes automatic removal of officials if detained for serious charges, and faces opposition amid claims of targeting ruling power dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 12:14 IST
Constitution 130th Amendment Sparks Fiery Debate in Parliament
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Congress MP Manickam Tagore lambasted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his endorsement of the 130th Amendment Bill. Tagore called Shah's remarks on morality the 'greatest joke of the century,' insisting the Union Minister is not qualified to discuss ethical matters and pointing to historical controversies.

Tagore's scathing remarks underscored his belief that Shah is mischaracterizing Congress and the opposition's stance on the bill, which he claims is even contested by BJP allies. Meanwhile, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel described the 130th Amendment Bill as a 'weapon' in the hands of police officers.

The contentious bill mandates the removal of high-ranking officials if detained for 30 days on serious charges. While Shah argues it upholds 'constitutional morality,' critics accuse it of undermining existing power structures. Despite opposition, Shah remains confident of the bill's passage, stressing its equal application to all political leaders. The bill has been sent to a joint parliamentary committee for further scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Convicted Leaders: Imran Khan's Party Faces Judicial Blow

Convicted Leaders: Imran Khan's Party Faces Judicial Blow

 Pakistan
2
Controversy Over Karnataka Deputy CM's Anthem Surprise

Controversy Over Karnataka Deputy CM's Anthem Surprise

 India
3
Political Storm: Allegations Rock Kerala Congress Leader Rahul Mamkootathil

Political Storm: Allegations Rock Kerala Congress Leader Rahul Mamkootathil

 India
4
Controversy Unfolds: Former Judge's Salwa Judum Verdict Sparks Debate

Controversy Unfolds: Former Judge's Salwa Judum Verdict Sparks Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025