Constitution 130th Amendment Sparks Fiery Debate in Parliament

In a heated political exchange, Congress MP Manickam Tagore lambasted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his endorsement of the 130th Amendment Bill. Tagore called Shah's remarks on morality the 'greatest joke of the century,' insisting the Union Minister is not qualified to discuss ethical matters and pointing to historical controversies.

Tagore's scathing remarks underscored his belief that Shah is mischaracterizing Congress and the opposition's stance on the bill, which he claims is even contested by BJP allies. Meanwhile, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel described the 130th Amendment Bill as a 'weapon' in the hands of police officers.

The contentious bill mandates the removal of high-ranking officials if detained for 30 days on serious charges. While Shah argues it upholds 'constitutional morality,' critics accuse it of undermining existing power structures. Despite opposition, Shah remains confident of the bill's passage, stressing its equal application to all political leaders. The bill has been sent to a joint parliamentary committee for further scrutiny.

