Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Attend Key Defence Conference in Thailand

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, will participate in a critical defence conference in Thailand. The forum will address counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber resilience, and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. His visit highlights India's role in enhancing regional security and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 12:29 IST
Strengthening Ties: Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Attend Key Defence Conference in Thailand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, is set to attend a significant defence conference in Thailand, focusing on counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber resilience, and disaster relief. The event underscores the importance of fostering stability in the Indo-Pacific region, officials stated on Monday.

Slated for August 26 to 28, the annual Chiefs of Defence Conference is a vital multilateral platform. It will gather defence chiefs from the Indo-Pacific region to discuss evolving security challenges and fortify military collaborations. This year's discussions will be hosted jointly by the United States Indo-Pacific Command and Royal Thai Armed Forces.

Air Marshal Dixit's participation highlights India's commitment to regional security frameworks, enhancing cooperation, and ensuring a rules-based Indo-Pacific. He will engage with global counterparts to discuss joint preparedness, interoperability, and strategic partnerships to address shared security concerns, as per the defence ministry's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Convicted Leaders: Imran Khan's Party Faces Judicial Blow

Convicted Leaders: Imran Khan's Party Faces Judicial Blow

 Pakistan
2
Controversy Over Karnataka Deputy CM's Anthem Surprise

Controversy Over Karnataka Deputy CM's Anthem Surprise

 India
3
Political Storm: Allegations Rock Kerala Congress Leader Rahul Mamkootathil

Political Storm: Allegations Rock Kerala Congress Leader Rahul Mamkootathil

 India
4
Controversy Unfolds: Former Judge's Salwa Judum Verdict Sparks Debate

Controversy Unfolds: Former Judge's Salwa Judum Verdict Sparks Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025