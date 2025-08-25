Strengthening Ties: Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Attend Key Defence Conference in Thailand

The Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, is set to attend a significant defence conference in Thailand, focusing on counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber resilience, and disaster relief. The event underscores the importance of fostering stability in the Indo-Pacific region, officials stated on Monday.

Slated for August 26 to 28, the annual Chiefs of Defence Conference is a vital multilateral platform. It will gather defence chiefs from the Indo-Pacific region to discuss evolving security challenges and fortify military collaborations. This year's discussions will be hosted jointly by the United States Indo-Pacific Command and Royal Thai Armed Forces.

Air Marshal Dixit's participation highlights India's commitment to regional security frameworks, enhancing cooperation, and ensuring a rules-based Indo-Pacific. He will engage with global counterparts to discuss joint preparedness, interoperability, and strategic partnerships to address shared security concerns, as per the defence ministry's statement.

