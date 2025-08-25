Controversy Surrounds Kerala MLA Amid Resignation Calls

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has once again demanded the resignation of Rahul Mamkootathil as MLA, following his suspension from the Congress party amid sexual misconduct allegations by multiple women and a transgender person.

Sivankutty, addressing the media, accused Mamkootathil of exemplifying arrogance and being culpable for cyberbullying campaigns waged by his followers against detractors, including Congress MLA Uma Thomas.

Despite calls for resignation from senior Congress figures, Mamkootathil has found support within a party faction, delaying action. Meanwhile, Uma Thomas continues to face online attacks, underscoring the divisive atmosphere within Congress ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)