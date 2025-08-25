Left Menu

Congress Leader Rahul Mamkootathil Suspended Amid Allegations

Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil has been suspended from the party due to multiple sexual misconduct allegations. KPCC President Sunny Joseph announced the suspension but dismissed calls for Mamkootathil's resignation as an MLA. Despite no formal complaints or cases, the decision followed extensive consultations within the party.

Congress leader and Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has been suspended from the primary membership of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) following multiple sexual misconduct allegations, KPCC President Sunny Joseph announced on Monday.

Joseph dismissed opponents' calls for Mamkootathil's resignation, asserting there was no legal complaint filed or case registered. The resignation demand is deemed illogical and unprecedented in Kerala politics.

The suspension comes after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George's allegations led to criticism and protests, prompting Mamkootathil to resign from his role as Youth Congress state president. The Congress consulted various leaders to make an 'unanimous' decision concerning the serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

