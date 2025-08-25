Union Minister Meghwal Accuses Opposition of Undermining Democracy
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal lashed out at the opposition for opposing the Bihar Special Intensive Revision and accused them of tarnishing constitutional institutions. Amidst allegations against the Election Commission, he questioned how Congress won 99 seats. Meghwal alleged the opposition strove to divert attention during Parliament's monsoon session.
In a fiery critique, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal slammed the opposition for objecting to the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging they aim to undermine the constitutional institutions. This criticism comes amid accusations of 'vote theft' against the Election Commission in the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking to ANI, Meghwal challenged the opposition, particularly the Congress, on their claims. He questioned their victory of 99 seats despite the alleged electoral discrepancies, accusing them of orchestrating a 'conspiracy to demean democracy.' Meghwal highlighted that the same Election Commission oversaw states where other parties made significant wins.
In addressing the monsoon session of Parliament, Meghwal accused the Congress of trying to shift focus from Operation Sindoor to the SIR issue. He detailed the session's demands, including a prolonged discussion and the Prime Minister's involvement. Meghwal asserted this redirection was an attempt by Congress to regain dominance after perceiving the ruling party's success through Operation Sindoor.
