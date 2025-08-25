Left Menu

Congress Slams Proposed Amendment Bill: A Threat to Federal Structure?

Congress leader Imran Masood has accused the BJP-led government of threatening India's federal structure with the proposed 130th Constitution Amendment Bill. The controversy centers around legislation that could remove elected officials facing serious offenses. This has led to a heated debate, with leaders like Arvind Kejriwal criticizing its potential misuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 18:36 IST
Congress MP Imran Masood (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Imran Masood criticized the BJP-led Union government, claiming that the proposed 130th Constitution Amendment Bill threatens India's federal structure. Masood contends that if passed, the bill would dismantle regional parties, as chief ministers could be jailed for alleged corruption, influencing political stability.

The bill proposes removing elected representatives, including the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers, if they are held for over 30 days on serious charges. Home Minister Amit Shah defended the legislation, arguing that governance should not be conducted from jail, questioning the suitability of such actions within a democratic framework.

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also criticized Shah, questioning the consequences for falsely implicated officials. Kejriwal defended his administrative record despite his previous imprisonment, emphasizing the tangible benefits achieved during his government's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

