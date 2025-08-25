Presidential Exchange: South Korea and the US Negotiate New Horizons

President Donald Trump welcomes South Korea's new president, Lee Jae Myung, to the White House for crucial talks on trade and defense this Monday.

The in-person dialogue follows a July trade pact where South Korea committed to invest heavily in the US, setting tariffs on South Korean exports at 15%, after Trump's tariff threats of reaching 25%.

While in the US, Lee will also discuss defense collaborations, amid concerns in Seoul about the financial contributions towards US troop presence. Lee's pre-Washington visit to Japan served as a strategic move to display Korean-Japanese solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)