Presidential Exchange: South Korea and the US Negotiate New Horizons
President Donald Trump is hosting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the White House to discuss trade and defense. The meeting aims to solidify a recent trade deal while addressing joint manufacturing and defense agreements. Lee's prior visit to Japan indicated a strategic stance towards both US and Japanese relations.
President Donald Trump welcomes South Korea's new president, Lee Jae Myung, to the White House for crucial talks on trade and defense this Monday.
The in-person dialogue follows a July trade pact where South Korea committed to invest heavily in the US, setting tariffs on South Korean exports at 15%, after Trump's tariff threats of reaching 25%.
While in the US, Lee will also discuss defense collaborations, amid concerns in Seoul about the financial contributions towards US troop presence. Lee's pre-Washington visit to Japan served as a strategic move to display Korean-Japanese solidarity.
