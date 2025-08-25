Left Menu

Biden adviser defends AUKUS submarine project, highlights problems

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:32 IST
Biden adviser defends AUKUS submarine project, highlights problems

An adviser to the Biden administration on the AUKUS project to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines warned on Monday against its cancellation amid a Pentagon review, but highlighted a wide range of problems that need to be resolved for it to succeed. In a joint paper authored with a former State Department official, Abraham Denmark recognized the need for "a thorough review of AUKUS by the Trump administration."

But he added: "Should AUKUS fail or be scrapped, the United States would become less capable in the Indo-Pacific ... its international credibility would be dramatically undercut, deterrence would be undermined, and propaganda from Beijing and Moscow declaring the unreliability of American commitments would gain significant credibility." The paper, written for Washington's Center for the Strategic and International Studies think tank, listed well-known problems that need to be addressed, including lagging U.S. submarine production rates and the question of whether Australia would use submarines supplied by the U.S. in an Indo-Pacific conflict while depleting U.S. resources in acquiring them.

The report also highlighted the high costs of AUKUS - it is estimated it will cost Australia $240 billion (A$368 billion) over more than 30 years - a shortage of skilled labor for submarine production in all three countries, and other practical issues such as a lack of progress in ensuring "AUKUS visas" to facilitate movement for people involved in the project. It also pointed at a vague focus of the so-called Pillar Two of AUKUS aimed at collaboration in high-tech weaponry and said this needs to be narrowed.

The report, which Denmark co-authored with Charles Edel, a former State Department official now also at CSIS, said despite the issues, "shoring up AUKUS" was a "strategic imperative." It said AUKUS would "boost the United States' defense industrial base, strengthen its closest allies, send a powerful deterrent message to Beijing, and help stabilize the (Indo-Pacific) region."

Details of the AUKUS plan to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines from the early 2030s were unveiled in 2023 under former President Joe Biden, part of efforts to counter China's ambitions in the Indo-Pacific. The Pentagon has said a review it announced in June of the three-way collaboration between Australia, Britain and the United States to ensure it aligns with President Donald Trump's "America First agenda" will be completed in the autumn.

The review has been led by Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon's under secretary of defense for policy, who has previously expressed concern the U.S. would lose submarines to Australia at a critical time for deterrence against China. Last month, the Republican and Democratic heads of a U.S. congressional committee for strategic competition with China stressed their strong support for AUKUS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remembering Angela Mortimer Barrett: A Tennis Legacy

Remembering Angela Mortimer Barrett: A Tennis Legacy

 Global
2
Empowering Athletes: BSF's Command-Level Women's Sports Competition Kicks Off in Guwahati

Empowering Athletes: BSF's Command-Level Women's Sports Competition Kicks Of...

 India
3
Punjab Ministers Rally Support in Flood-Hit Fazilka

Punjab Ministers Rally Support in Flood-Hit Fazilka

 India
4
Sharad Pawar Demands Probe in Pune APMC Financial Irregularities

Sharad Pawar Demands Probe in Pune APMC Financial Irregularities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025