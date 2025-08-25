Trump Questions South Korea's Church Investigations

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed concerns over recent investigations in South Korea, which reportedly focused on churches. Addressing the media on Monday, Trump indicated his plans to gather detailed information about these actions.

"Police probably shouldn't have done that, but I heard bad things. I don't know if it's true or not," Trump mentioned, suggesting the possibility of misconduct.

The President highlighted his intention to verify the reports, stating, "I'll be finding out," as he aims to clarify the situation.