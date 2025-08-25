Left Menu

Trump Questions South Korea's Church Investigations

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to seek information about investigations in South Korea that allegedly targeted churches. Expressing uncertainty about the situation, Trump remarked that police actions may have been unwarranted. He emphasized his desire to uncover the truth regarding the reports.

Updated: 25-08-2025
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed concerns over recent investigations in South Korea, which reportedly focused on churches. Addressing the media on Monday, Trump indicated his plans to gather detailed information about these actions.

"Police probably shouldn't have done that, but I heard bad things. I don't know if it's true or not," Trump mentioned, suggesting the possibility of misconduct.

The President highlighted his intention to verify the reports, stating, "I'll be finding out," as he aims to clarify the situation.

