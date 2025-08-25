Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Lee Jae Myung's Balancing Act Between U.S. and China

South Korea's new President, Lee Jae Myung, navigates complex U.S.-Korea relations amidst criticism from ex-President Trump. As discussions focus on defense spending and trade, and amid Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, Lee seeks a balanced path to maintain ties with both the U.S. and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:14 IST
President

South Korea's new President, Lee Jae Myung, faces a challenging diplomatic terrain as he meets with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has criticized South Korea's handling of a probe into his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol's attempted martial law imposition.

Lee aims to maintain strong U.S.-Korea ties while balancing relations with China, South Korea's key trade partner. Trump's complaint echoes those from Yoon's far-right supporters, who claim persecution and election tampering.

Amid tense negotiations over defense spending and trade, Lee seeks to make a positive impression on Trump, while avoiding surprises. As discussions continue, Lee emphasizes a phased approach to denuclearization in North Korea and maintains efforts to repair strained South Korea-China relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

