Diplomatic Tensions: Lee Jae Myung's Balancing Act Between U.S. and China
South Korea's new President, Lee Jae Myung, navigates complex U.S.-Korea relations amidst criticism from ex-President Trump. As discussions focus on defense spending and trade, and amid Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, Lee seeks a balanced path to maintain ties with both the U.S. and China.
South Korea's new President, Lee Jae Myung, faces a challenging diplomatic terrain as he meets with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has criticized South Korea's handling of a probe into his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol's attempted martial law imposition.
Lee aims to maintain strong U.S.-Korea ties while balancing relations with China, South Korea's key trade partner. Trump's complaint echoes those from Yoon's far-right supporters, who claim persecution and election tampering.
Amid tense negotiations over defense spending and trade, Lee seeks to make a positive impression on Trump, while avoiding surprises. As discussions continue, Lee emphasizes a phased approach to denuclearization in North Korea and maintains efforts to repair strained South Korea-China relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
