Trump's Potential 2023 Meeting with Kim Jong Un: A Diplomatic Dance

Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his interest in meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this year. He highlighted his good relationship and mutual understanding with Kim, emphasizing North Korea's potential. Trump indicated a desire to meet with Kim soon, amidst ongoing diplomatic engagements with other global leaders.

Updated: 25-08-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:52 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced his interest in a potential meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this year. The statement was made during a discussion with South Korean counterpart Lee Jae Myung at the White House.

Trump emphasized the strength of his relationship with Kim, stating he spent considerable time fostering mutual understanding with the North Korean leader. He highlighted North Korea as a nation of immense potential, suggesting that there are discussions and topics shared that aren't typically publicized.

When asked about the timing of the meeting with Kim, Trump noted the ongoing nature of his diplomatic interactions with various leaders. However, his preference to meet with Kim within the year was clear, reflecting his strategic diplomatic intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

