Tragic Mishap in Gaza: Nasser Hospital Struck

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed deep regret over a 'tragic mishap' at the Nasser hospital in Gaza, which was hit by an Israeli strike. At least 20 people, including journalists from major news agencies, were killed. Netanyahu emphasized the goal remains to defeat Hamas and rescue hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:53 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Egypt

On Monday, a tragic incident occurred at the Nasser hospital in Gaza, where an Israeli strike resulted in the deaths of at least 20 individuals. Among the victims were five journalists who were on assignment for respected news agencies such as Reuters, the Associated Press, and Al Jazeera.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced a deep regret about the incident, referring to it as a 'tragic mishap.' He clarified that Israel's conflict is with Hamas terrorists and reiterated the nation's objective to dismantle Hamas and secure the release of hostages.

Netanyahu's statements reflect an ongoing complex and heated situation in the region, with both local and international communities monitoring developments closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

