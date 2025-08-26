Left Menu

Gadchiroli: From Naxal Stronghold to Emerging Steel City

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis marked the 43rd foundation day of Gadchiroli district, emphasizing efforts to integrate it into the mainstream by combating Maoism and encouraging industrial development. The district, previously impacted by Naxal activities, is witnessing significant economic transformation, targeting to become a major steel-producing hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 00:08 IST
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended his greetings to the people of Gadchiroli as the district celebrated its 43rd foundation day. Expressing commitment toward development, Fadnavis highlighted efforts to transition Gadchiroli from being Naxal-affected to a model of progress.

Once predominantly marred by Maoist activities, Gadchiroli is gradually emerging as a focal point for industrialization and education. Fadnavis noted significant reductions in Naxal influence and praised local police forces for their dedicated role in enhancing security. Such endeavors align with broader national goals of eradicating Maoism by 2026, as outlined by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister also revealed ambitious plans to establish Gadchiroli as a robust steel-producing region, backed by substantial investments. While pushing for industrial growth, the preservation of natural resources and environmental sustainability remains a priority. Residents' active cooperation has further accelerated the district's journey towards economic metamorphosis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

