Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

California Republicans have escalated their opposition to Governor Gavin Newsom's redistricting plan by filing a second legal challenge, arguing the plan illegally grants Democrats five additional Congressional seats. The lawsuit claims the maps violate the state constitution, which mandates the use of an independent redistricting body.

The new map was passed in response to Texas Republicans also making changes to their Congressional districts, a move backed by former President Donald Trump. Texas aims to secure more seats for the GOP in the upcoming midterm elections, reflecting a broader partisan strategy across several states.

The California Supreme Court previously rejected a similar lawsuit, but Republican lawmakers returned with an emergency petition. Meanwhile, Texas faces its own legal challenges, as residents argue the state's redistricting efforts are racially discriminatory, presenting a complex legal landscape as elections loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)