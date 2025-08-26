Left Menu

Maratha Quota Controversy: A Political Standoff in Maharashtra During Ganesh Festival

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange threatens to protest during the Ganesh festival in Mumbai unless the Maharashtra government grants a 10% reservation to the Maratha community by August 26. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urges for peaceful protests without disturbing the festival. Discussions continue amidst political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:00 IST
Maratha Quota Controversy: A Political Standoff in Maharashtra During Ganesh Festival
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

The looming deadline set by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has placed the Maharashtra government in a delicate position. Jarange demands a 10% reservation for Marathas under the OBC category by August 26, or he plans to lead a protest during the Ganesh festival in Mumbai.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, expressing hope for peaceful festivities, has urged that the demands be raised without hindering the iconic Hindu celebration. Fadnavis emphasized the government's efforts in granting 10% reservations to uplift the Maratha community.

As tensions rise, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde called for reconsideration of the protest timing, highlighting the rights to democracy balanced with public inconvenience. Political voices clash as the dialogue over Maratha identity and representation intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Storm in Kerala: Congress Sets 'Shining Example' with MLA Suspension

Political Storm in Kerala: Congress Sets 'Shining Example' with MLA Suspensi...

 India
2
Karnataka Deputy CM's RSS Anthem Recital Sparks Political Debate

Karnataka Deputy CM's RSS Anthem Recital Sparks Political Debate

 India
3
Canada and Germany Strengthen Ties with Submarine and Mineral Deals

Canada and Germany Strengthen Ties with Submarine and Mineral Deals

 Global
4
Four persons drown after being swept away in stream following heavy rains in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district: Police.

Four persons drown after being swept away in stream following heavy rains in...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025