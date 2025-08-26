Maratha Quota Controversy: A Political Standoff in Maharashtra During Ganesh Festival
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange threatens to protest during the Ganesh festival in Mumbai unless the Maharashtra government grants a 10% reservation to the Maratha community by August 26. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urges for peaceful protests without disturbing the festival. Discussions continue amidst political tensions.
The looming deadline set by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has placed the Maharashtra government in a delicate position. Jarange demands a 10% reservation for Marathas under the OBC category by August 26, or he plans to lead a protest during the Ganesh festival in Mumbai.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, expressing hope for peaceful festivities, has urged that the demands be raised without hindering the iconic Hindu celebration. Fadnavis emphasized the government's efforts in granting 10% reservations to uplift the Maratha community.
As tensions rise, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde called for reconsideration of the protest timing, highlighting the rights to democracy balanced with public inconvenience. Political voices clash as the dialogue over Maratha identity and representation intensifies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
