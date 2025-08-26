Tensions Rise: Maratha Quota Demands Clash with Ganesh Festival

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called on Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to avoid disrupting Mumbai's Ganesh festival celebrations as tensions over the Maratha community's quest for a 10 percent reservation under the OBC category intensify.

Facing an ultimatum, Fadnavis emphasized the festival's significance while acknowledging Jarange's right to protest peacefully. Jarange has set a deadline for his demands and plans a protest march, aligning it with Ganesh Chaturthi.

Fadnavis cited the state government's past efforts to support the Maratha community, urging unity and denying reports of internal political discord. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has appealed for a reconsideration of the protest's timing to avoid public inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)