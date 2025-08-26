A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid
B Sudershan Reddy, opposition's vice presidential candidate, addresses political alliances, asserting his non-political intentions and commitment to constitutional principles. Acknowledging cross-party support, he dismisses charges by Amit Shah and emphasizes his judicial past as Supreme Court judge. The electoral contest is framed as a 'south versus south' narrative between him and NDA's C P Radhakrishnan.
B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition's vice presidential candidate, expressed gratitude for the support extending beyond the INDIA bloc during a recent press conference. Reddy appealed to all political parties to evaluate his nomination based on 'merit and principle' while emphasizing his non-political stance.
Amidst accusations from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding his alleged support for Naxalism, Reddy refrained from expanding the debate, asserting that his response was adequately detailed in earlier statements. He clarified his role in the Supreme Court verdict on Salwa Judum, highlighting the non-political nature of the vice president's role.
The race for vice president sees Reddy facing NDA's C P Radhakrishnan, framed as a 'south versus south' battle. As a former Supreme Court judge, Reddy underscores his dedication to constitutional values and assures his commitment to upholding judicial precedents and principles.
