Left Menu

A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

B Sudershan Reddy, opposition's vice presidential candidate, addresses political alliances, asserting his non-political intentions and commitment to constitutional principles. Acknowledging cross-party support, he dismisses charges by Amit Shah and emphasizes his judicial past as Supreme Court judge. The electoral contest is framed as a 'south versus south' narrative between him and NDA's C P Radhakrishnan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:59 IST
A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid
Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition's vice presidential candidate, expressed gratitude for the support extending beyond the INDIA bloc during a recent press conference. Reddy appealed to all political parties to evaluate his nomination based on 'merit and principle' while emphasizing his non-political stance.

Amidst accusations from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding his alleged support for Naxalism, Reddy refrained from expanding the debate, asserting that his response was adequately detailed in earlier statements. He clarified his role in the Supreme Court verdict on Salwa Judum, highlighting the non-political nature of the vice president's role.

The race for vice president sees Reddy facing NDA's C P Radhakrishnan, framed as a 'south versus south' battle. As a former Supreme Court judge, Reddy underscores his dedication to constitutional values and assures his commitment to upholding judicial precedents and principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lebanon's Bold Move: New Plan to Disarm Hezbollah

Lebanon's Bold Move: New Plan to Disarm Hezbollah

 Global
2
Revolutionizing Agri-Lending: Perfios Partners with SatSure for Space-Driven Insights

Revolutionizing Agri-Lending: Perfios Partners with SatSure for Space-Driven...

 Global
3
KGMU Issues New Code of Conduct for Nurses

KGMU Issues New Code of Conduct for Nurses

 India
4
Rheinmetall Strengthens European Defense: Bulgarian Joint Venture Unveiled

Rheinmetall Strengthens European Defense: Bulgarian Joint Venture Unveiled

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025