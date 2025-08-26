Left Menu

Congress Confrontation: Shivakumar's Apology Spurs Debate

Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad criticized Deputy CM D K Shivakumar for reciting an RSS prayer, calling for no legitimization of the organization by Congress members. Shivakumar apologized, asserting his loyalty to Congress. The incident reignited discussions on ideological principles within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:13 IST
Congress Confrontation: Shivakumar's Apology Spurs Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events, senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad condemned Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for reciting an RSS prayer in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Hariprasad emphasized that Congress members should avoid legitimizing the RSS.

Shivakumar, also the state Congress president, extended an apology, expressing regret if his action offended party members. He reiterated his unwavering allegiance to the Congress, emphasizing that he intends to remain with the party for life.

The episode ignited discussions about ideological loyalty, with Hariprasad stating that the Congress' foundation rests on inclusivity. The apology was acknowledged positively, yet concerns lingered over potential misinterpretations of Congress' stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Unites to Secure Digital Defenses: The Delhi Cybersecurity Declaration

India Unites to Secure Digital Defenses: The Delhi Cybersecurity Declaration

 India
2
Assam's Tough Stance: Shoot-At-Sight Orders Continue in Dhubri During Durga Puja

Assam's Tough Stance: Shoot-At-Sight Orders Continue in Dhubri During Durga ...

 India
3
Casio Eyes Top Spot in India's Growing Watch Market

Casio Eyes Top Spot in India's Growing Watch Market

 India
4
Deluge of Diplomacy: The Flooding Threat Reigniting Indo-Pak Tensions

Deluge of Diplomacy: The Flooding Threat Reigniting Indo-Pak Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025