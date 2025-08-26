Congress Confrontation: Shivakumar's Apology Spurs Debate
Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad criticized Deputy CM D K Shivakumar for reciting an RSS prayer, calling for no legitimization of the organization by Congress members. Shivakumar apologized, asserting his loyalty to Congress. The incident reignited discussions on ideological principles within the party.
- Country:
- India
In a significant turn of events, senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad condemned Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for reciting an RSS prayer in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Hariprasad emphasized that Congress members should avoid legitimizing the RSS.
Shivakumar, also the state Congress president, extended an apology, expressing regret if his action offended party members. He reiterated his unwavering allegiance to the Congress, emphasizing that he intends to remain with the party for life.
The episode ignited discussions about ideological loyalty, with Hariprasad stating that the Congress' foundation rests on inclusivity. The apology was acknowledged positively, yet concerns lingered over potential misinterpretations of Congress' stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
