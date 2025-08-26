Left Menu

Plato in Parliament: TMC's Derek O'Brien Critiques Government Noise

TMC's Derek O'Brien claims the government prioritized noise over substance during Parliament's Monsoon session. Citing Plato's proverb, he criticized the lack of substantial answers from the government to various pressing questions raised by Opposition leaders on topics ranging from child labor to job displacement due to technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:35 IST
During the recently concluded Monsoon session of Parliament, the Union government was accused of prioritizing noise over substance by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien. In a blog post, O'Brien likened the government's performance to the ancient Greek proverb 'empty vessels make the most sound,' attributed to philosopher Plato.

O'Brien highlighted various instances where opposition leaders posed important questions on topics such as child labor and citizenship verification, only to receive unsatisfactory replies. According to him, the government's responses were vague and lacked the required depth, demonstrating a 'lack of substance.'

The TMC leader's critique comes after a month-long session marked by disruptions and protests, especially concerning the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The session concluded on August 21 without addressing several significant issues, leaving many questions unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

