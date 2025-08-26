Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Kerala: The Suspension Drama

Kerala's political landscape is chaotic over Congress MLA Mamkootathil's suspension amid allegations of misconduct. Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan warns the ruling CPI(M) of potential revelations and accuses BJP of hypocrisy. Meanwhile, accusations against Mamkootathil raise questions about party integrity and distract from other political controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's political arena is witnessing heightened tension over the suspension of Congress MLA Mamkootathil, amid a storm of allegations. Facing criticism from the ruling CPI(M) and BJP, Congress senior leader V D Satheesan has issued a stark warning of impending revelations against the Left party.

The situation escalated when CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan dismissed Satheesan's threats, asserting that the Left party is unfazed by such rhetoric. Meanwhile, BJP leader V Muraleedharan accused Congress of orchestrating Mamkootathil's suspension as a political maneuver to retain the Palakkad assembly seat.

As the controversy unfolds, the Congress is caught in a tumultuous battle of accusations and counteraccusations. The suspension has sparked debates over political propriety, revealing deeper ideological clashes within Kerala's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

