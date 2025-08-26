Political Turmoil in Kerala: The Suspension Drama

Kerala's political arena is witnessing heightened tension over the suspension of Congress MLA Mamkootathil, amid a storm of allegations. Facing criticism from the ruling CPI(M) and BJP, Congress senior leader V D Satheesan has issued a stark warning of impending revelations against the Left party.

The situation escalated when CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan dismissed Satheesan's threats, asserting that the Left party is unfazed by such rhetoric. Meanwhile, BJP leader V Muraleedharan accused Congress of orchestrating Mamkootathil's suspension as a political maneuver to retain the Palakkad assembly seat.

As the controversy unfolds, the Congress is caught in a tumultuous battle of accusations and counteraccusations. The suspension has sparked debates over political propriety, revealing deeper ideological clashes within Kerala's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)