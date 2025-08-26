Left Menu

Fiery Exchanges in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Over 'Unparliamentary Words'

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly session erupted into chaos due to accusations of 'unparliamentary language'. The conflict involved BJP's Vipin Singh Parmar and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, leading to an adjournment. The session featured debates over proper procedures, allegations of corruption, and controversy surrounding political rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:58 IST
Fiery Exchanges in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Over 'Unparliamentary Words'
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly erupted in a fiery debate on Tuesday over the use of 'unparliamentary words'. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania adjourned the session amid uproar and slogans after a face-off between BJP's Vipin Singh Parmar and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi over alleged inappropriate language.

Negi and Parmar clashed after Parmar criticized Negi's remarks aimed at the Opposition Leader, Jai Ram Thakur. The argument intensified when Parmar accused Negi of directing the Speaker, which led to an adjournment until lunch. Negi highlighted the necessity of following Rule 54 for questioning in the House.

The session also included exchanges over corruption allegations. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged an investigation into claims against the previous BJP government. The Speaker cautioned against using the term 'corruption' without evidence. Further controversies arose over rules regarding speech postings on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lawyers' strike against Delhi LG's notification to continue for 5th day on Wednesday: Bar associations.

Lawyers' strike against Delhi LG's notification to continue for 5th day on W...

 India
2
Trump critic Bolton concerned by lack of Secret Service protection

Trump critic Bolton concerned by lack of Secret Service protection

 Global
3
Six persons sentenced to three years imprisonment in TN tiger poaching case

Six persons sentenced to three years imprisonment in TN tiger poaching case

 India
4
SEBI proposes relaxed norms for large IPOs, steps up crackdown on unregistered financial influencers

SEBI proposes relaxed norms for large IPOs, steps up crackdown on unregister...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025