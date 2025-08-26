Fiery Exchanges in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Over 'Unparliamentary Words'

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly erupted in a fiery debate on Tuesday over the use of 'unparliamentary words'. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania adjourned the session amid uproar and slogans after a face-off between BJP's Vipin Singh Parmar and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi over alleged inappropriate language.

Negi and Parmar clashed after Parmar criticized Negi's remarks aimed at the Opposition Leader, Jai Ram Thakur. The argument intensified when Parmar accused Negi of directing the Speaker, which led to an adjournment until lunch. Negi highlighted the necessity of following Rule 54 for questioning in the House.

The session also included exchanges over corruption allegations. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged an investigation into claims against the previous BJP government. The Speaker cautioned against using the term 'corruption' without evidence. Further controversies arose over rules regarding speech postings on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)