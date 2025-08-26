RSS Celebrates 100 Years: A Legacy of Influence

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marked its 100th anniversary with a grand celebration attended by numerous dignitaries, including yoga guru Ramdev and Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut.

Themed '100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons,' the event at Vigyan Bhawan included speeches from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who outlined the organization's future vision.

The RSS has planned an extensive national outreach, including over one lakh 'Hindu sammelans' and a door-to-door contact campaign during its centenary celebrations.

