Left Menu

RSS Celebrates 100 Years: A Legacy of Influence

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is commemorating its centenary, with a series of events planned to reach millions across India. Key figures such as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, along with notable dignitaries, are engaging in discussions about the organization's future influence and outreach expansions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:27 IST
RSS Celebrates 100 Years: A Legacy of Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marked its 100th anniversary with a grand celebration attended by numerous dignitaries, including yoga guru Ramdev and Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut.

Themed '100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons,' the event at Vigyan Bhawan included speeches from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who outlined the organization's future vision.

The RSS has planned an extensive national outreach, including over one lakh 'Hindu sammelans' and a door-to-door contact campaign during its centenary celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lawyers' strike against Delhi LG's notification to continue for 5th day on Wednesday: Bar associations.

Lawyers' strike against Delhi LG's notification to continue for 5th day on W...

 India
2
Trump critic Bolton concerned by lack of Secret Service protection

Trump critic Bolton concerned by lack of Secret Service protection

 Global
3
Six persons sentenced to three years imprisonment in TN tiger poaching case

Six persons sentenced to three years imprisonment in TN tiger poaching case

 India
4
SEBI proposes relaxed norms for large IPOs, steps up crackdown on unregistered financial influencers

SEBI proposes relaxed norms for large IPOs, steps up crackdown on unregister...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025